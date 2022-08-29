Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
