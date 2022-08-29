Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock opened at C$4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

