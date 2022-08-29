Mithril Hits Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00211508 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.