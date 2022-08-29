PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96.01 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $96,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

