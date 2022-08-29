PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $56,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

