Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Crown worth $57,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Price Performance

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.