iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
