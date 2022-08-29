PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $63.17 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,457 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $63,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

