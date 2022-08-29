Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.8 %

FOX stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.