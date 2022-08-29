Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $98,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $106.24 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.