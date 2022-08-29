Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

