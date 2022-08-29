Citigroup Inc. Purchases 96,210 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $89,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $171.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

