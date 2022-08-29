Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,081 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $54.52 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.