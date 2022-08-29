Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 236,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 485,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.