Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

