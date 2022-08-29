Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 116,092 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,092 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

