Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 924 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,471,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

PRU stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

