Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

