Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.