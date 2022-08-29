Cambridge Trust Co. Has $78,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in MetLife by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

