Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

