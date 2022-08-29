Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,770 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $97.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

