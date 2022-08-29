PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,099 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $99,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

