PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $78,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $207.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.