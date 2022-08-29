PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 161,535 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $85,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 155,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

