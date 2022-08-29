Citigroup Inc. Has $72.75 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 16,540.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 8.34% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $72,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX opened at $23.84 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

