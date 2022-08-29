Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $85,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

CB stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

