Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $67.60 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 461,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 397,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.