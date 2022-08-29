Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.
Canada Goose Stock Performance
GOOS opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.