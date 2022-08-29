Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

