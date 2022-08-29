Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.