Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 322 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $356.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.83.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

