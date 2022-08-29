Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.07 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $34,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $218.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

