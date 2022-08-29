Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

