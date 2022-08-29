Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $12,462,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

