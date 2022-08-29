Barclays Boosts Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target to €201.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $208.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.76. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

