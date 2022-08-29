Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $29.23 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

