Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

