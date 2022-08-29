Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Grows By 12.7%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,243.0 days.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About bioMérieux
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.