Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Grows By 12.7%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,243.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

