Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

