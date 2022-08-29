BonFi Market Cap Hits $49,135.69 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $49,135.69 and $28.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonFi

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

