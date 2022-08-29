Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.44 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and $13.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00017223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086255 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

