Peony Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $550.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 328,562,914 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

