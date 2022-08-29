Yield Guild Games 1-Day Volume Hits $22.28 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $61.50 million and $22.28 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 807.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.02781652 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00830315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.