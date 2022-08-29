Yield Guild Games 1-Day Volume Hits $22.28 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $61.50 million and $22.28 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 807.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.02781652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00830315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

