Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

