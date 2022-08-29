Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 16,221 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.