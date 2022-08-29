Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,627.86 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,455.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,452.82. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

