Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $199.47 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

