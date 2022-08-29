Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 789 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 188.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $194.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

