Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.