Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

